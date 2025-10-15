Cooperation with Russia important for Hungary, Szijjarto says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Cooperation with Russia, particularly in the energy sector, is highly significant for Hungary, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

Russia supports Hungary, and energy supplies from Russia are essential for the country, he told reporters. Hungary’s top diplomat noted that he does not like framing it in political or ideological terms, describing energy imports as a physical issue.

Szijjarto explained that his duty is to ensure supplies to Hungary, a task physically unachievable without Russia. Therefore, maintaining cooperation with Russia is extremely important, he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously said that Moscow values Hungary’s pragmatic policy approach with Russia, pursued by Budapest despite ongoing pressure from the European Union.