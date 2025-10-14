Macron’s popularity reaches dubious milestone

PARIS, October 14. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has become the first head of state left outside of the country’s top 50 popular politicians, according to a ranking released by Paris Match.

Among 1,000 French adults who took part in the IFOP-Fiducial survey, 78% have a negative view of Macron’s performance as president, a rise from 70% a month earlier. "That’s a record share. There’s definite discontent, the people are just at a complete loss," IFOP CEO Frederic Dabi told the French magazine.

Thus, the French head of state ranked 51st after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou who resigned last month. Macron’s predecessors, Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, never dropped below 43rd place, the magazine wrote.

Other incumbent or former French government officials also saw their rankings fall. Former Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire who served as the head of the Armed Forces Ministry in the short-lived previous government slid as many as 26 places. The survey was conducted after Sebastien Lecornu was reappointed Prime Minister but before the current government was announced.

None of the politicians from the top 50 received more than 50% positive feedback from the respondents. "We can see mass rejection of outgoing politicians directly or indirectly related to Macronism," Dabi explained.

However, opponents of the ruling party, the leaders of the far-right National Rally party, Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen, could not draw additional sympathy from participants in the survey either: they dropped six and five places, respectively, from last month’s ranking.