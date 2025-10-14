US carries out strike on boat allegedly carrying drugs off Venezuela coast — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the US military has carried out a strike on another boat allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela.

According to Trump, on the morning of October 14, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, "ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. The strike was carried out in international waters, as a result of which six drug terrorists who were on board were killed," Trump said on Truth Social. "No U.S. Forces were harmed."

Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has already destroyed at least four high-speed boats in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea with people on them who were unfairly accused of transporting drugs from Venezuela. In a speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 23, Trump said that the armed forces would continue to attack ships associated, according to the United States, with Venezuelan drug cartels led by President Nicolas Maduro. American media reported that the United States in the next few weeks may begin to strike at drug cartel facilities in Venezuela.