Nearly 40 bodies retrieved from under rubble in Gaza in past day — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 14. /TASS/. As many as 38 bodies have been retrieved from under the debris of buildings that collapsed following Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip during the day, the enclave’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, six more people were killed in today’s shelling attacks by the Israeli military on the al-Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City and a refugee camp in Khan Yunis. Twenty-nine wounded people were taken to hospitals in these areas.

The overall death toll in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has climbed to 67,913, with more than 170,000 being injured.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said earlier that search and rescue operations for nearly 9,500 people who are reported missing continue in Gaza City. "We need special vehicles to reach several locations that came under the most intense fire," he said, adding that by today, more than 500,000 Palestinians have returned to Gaza’s northern areas following the cessation of hostilities.

On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.

According to the Maan agency, the Israeli side on Tuesday transferred the bodies of 45 Palestinian fighters via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).