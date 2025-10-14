Erdogan threatened to ditch Egypt summit over Netanyahu attendance — Turkey's ruling party

ISTANBUL, October 14. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would not have attended the recent Egypt peace summit had Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu been there, Omer Celik, official representative of Turkey’s ruling party, said commenting on Erdogan’s decision not to immediately land his plane in Sharm el-Sheikh, where a summit was held on Monday on the occasion of a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, amid reports of Netanyahu's planned participation.

"Any time there is a summit, we plan out several scenarios. We are ready for any development of events, while the will of our president remains unchanged. He would never agree to appear in the same picture with Netanyahu, participate in the same summit with him or sit at the same table," Celik said.

Earlier, local media reported that during the approach to Sharm el-Sheikh, Erdogan learned that the Israeli prime minister was going to come to the summit too. When the presidential flight was coming in for landing and had already released the landing gear, it suddenly began to gain altitude. According to the pro-government newspapers Hurriyet and Sabah, the Turkish leadership held urgent talks from the plane with the organizer of the summit and the participating countries, warning that Erdogan would not participate in the meeting, if Netanyahu appears. After receiving assurances that the Israeli prime minister would not be at the summit, Erdogan, after a 20-minute flight of his plane over the Red Sea, ordered the crew to return to the Egyptian airport.