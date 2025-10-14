Dutch military encounters unidentified drones during NATO exercises in Poland — TV

THE HAGUE, October 14. /TASS/. Dutch servicemen faced unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles and communication jamming while participating in the NATO Falcon Autumn drills in Poland, the NOS television channel reported, citing the Dutch Defense Ministry.

The ministry stated that the incident occurred during the deployment of an airmobile brigade camp at a Polish airfield. Several small drones appeared over the exercise area, after which the military experienced communication issues.

"There was no direct threat from the air," Brigadier General Frank Grandia stated. "However, we have learned from the situation and promptly made adjustments to the exercise procedures." The defense ministry clarified that the unit did not have counter-drone systems available at the time of the incident, but such systems were subsequently delivered from the Netherlands. The exercises continued without interruption.

According to the ministry representatives, it has not yet been determined who was behind the drone operations and the communication disruptions.