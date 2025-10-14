MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelenksy signed a decree to strip Odessa mayor Gennady Trukhanov, former Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Oleg Tsarev and ballet dancer Sergey Polunin of Ukrainian citizenship, a Ukrainian host reported during a telethon, citing sources in Zelensky’s administration.

"[I hereby decree] to deprive Odessa city head Gennady Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship," she said, quoting the Zelensky’s decree.

Since Trukhanov is no longer a Ukrainian citizen, he cannot remain mayor, the host emphasized.

"[I hereby decree] to deprive Oleg Tsarev, a former deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party (banned by Kiev - TASS), as well as ballet dancer Sergey Polunin, of Ukrainian citizenship," she quoted the decree.

"Corresponding decrees have been signed," the host stressed.