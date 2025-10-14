US can gain access to Venezuelan oil only on legal basis — Venezuelan ambassador

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The United States must purchase oil from Venezuela in accordance with the laws of the republic rather than "steal" it, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters.

"Our authorities have communicated to the US government through various channels that they can gain access to Venezuela’s resources, but only by paying for them. In other words, they may conduct business with Venezuela in accordance with our legislation, not steal from us," he said, commenting on media reports alleging that Venezuela had supposedly offered the United States access to part of its natural resources in order to avoid a conflict between the two countries.

"Our officials have clarified this [position] <…> and have repeatedly stated that anyone who wishes to obtain Venezuelan oil must pay for it. And our message to the world - the United States, all Western countries, and the rest of the world - is that anyone who wants to trade oil with Venezuela may do so, but they must pay for it in accordance with our legislation, not steal it," the ambassador emphasized.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly stated that the country is facing the most serious threat of a US invasion in the past 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of insufficient efforts to combat drug trafficking. The US Navy has already destroyed at least four speedboats in international waters of the Caribbean Sea carrying people who were groundlessly accused of transporting drugs from Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, on October 7, President Trump ordered his administration to halt all attempts to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the escalating tensions with Venezuela. American media have reported that the United States may begin striking drug cartel targets on Venezuelan territory in the coming weeks.