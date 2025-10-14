Kiev to receive 20 to 50 Tomahawks from US, which cannot shift conflict trends — expert

LONDON, October 14. /TASS/. The United States may provide Ukraine with 20 to 50 Tomahawk missiles, but this number would not be enough to bring about strategic changes in the conflict, Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security think tank, told the Financial Times.

According to her, Washington could spare some 20 to 50 Tomahawks for Ukraine, but this "will not decisively shift the dynamics of the war."

On October 6, US President Donald Trump said he had already made a decision on transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but did not specify what it entailed.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that it would be impossible to use Tomahawk missiles without the direct participation of US military personnel and warned that "this would mark a completely new, qualitatively heightened stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States."