Trump calls on all Middle Eastern countries to expand Gaza peace to all region

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump urged all Middle Eastern countries and interested states to work together to achieve sustainable peace in the entire region.

"Now, all of those great countries that have fought so long and hard for the region have to come together and get the job done! Gaza is only a part of it. The big part is peace in the Middle East!" the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page, summing up the results of the Sharm El-Sheikh summit on ceasefire in Gaza.

On October 13, the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh hosted a Gaza peace summit. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement. According to the Egyptian presidential office, the summit participants called for implementing further phases of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

On September 29, the White House released the president's comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The document consists of 20 provisions. Notably, it calls for establishing a temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and deploying international stabilization forces. On October 9, Trump announced that, after negotiations, Israeli and Hamas representatives had agreed on the first step of the peace plan. According to Trump, the agreement included the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed-upon line in Gaza.

On October 13, Hamas and the Palestinian groups supporting them released all of the Israeli hostages. A total of 20 hostages were handed over to Israeli servicemen under the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are already on Israeli territory.