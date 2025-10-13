Emir of Qatar hopes summit in Egypt will help resolve Palestinian issue

DOHA, October 14. /TASS/. Qatar is satisfied with the results of the summit on the Gaza Strip, which took place in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, and hopes that it will contribute to a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, announced.

"We are pleased with the positive results of the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit. We hope that the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit will serve as a starting point for further future agreements that will meet the aspirations of our brothers in Gaza. We hope the summit will contribute to achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian cause. We look forward to all parties adhering to the shared understandings reached, for the good of all," the head of the Arab state wrote on the X social network.

A peace summit was held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to mark the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, US President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave. According to a document released by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s office, the summit highlighted the necessity of organizing consultations on mechanisms for the implementation of the subsequent phases of Trump’s plan, in particular such matters as the administration of the Gaza Strip, restoration of its infrastructure, and the political settlement of the situation in the enclave.