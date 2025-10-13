Turkish president’s spokesman hails Egypt summit as ‘key milestone’ in Gaza diplomacy

ANKARA, October 13. /TASS/. The summit for peace in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, in which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took part, is a crucial milestone in the Gaza settlement process, the Turkish Presidency's Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, wrote on X.

"The summit is a huge milestone for the diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and restoring regional peace and stability," he wrote. "During his meetings at the summit, our president has once again demonstrated Turkey’s resolute stance, based on peace, justice and humanitarian values, and emphasized the importance of the two-state solution for achieving permanent peace."

In his words, "since the very start of it, under the leadership of Erdogan, Turkey has been conducting active diplomacy to end Israel’s genocide against Gaza, to protect civilians and ensure uninterrupted aid deliveries."

"Our country will continue to assume responsibility for rebuilding Gaza, healing its wounds and making sure that our Palestinian brothers and sisters have a safe and peaceful future to look forward to. It will continue to support the oppressed, stand on the side of justice and promote peace," Duran wrote.