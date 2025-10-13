US does not intend to start wars but determined to win if war becomes unavoidable — Trump

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Speaking before the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States does not plan to initiate any wars, but emphasized the nation’s resolve to win any conflict that proves inevitable.

Despite saying that "his personality is all about stopping wars, and it seems to work," Trump stressed that if the US are forced to engage in conflict against their will, they are "going to win that war like nobody has ever won a war before." "We will not be politically correct," Trump stated during his address, which was broadcast live on the Knesset’s official website.

He expressed his profound hope that the United States would never be compelled to utilize the most powerful weapons in its arsenal. Trump stressed that he hated some of the weapons. Simultaneously, he added that the United States, if necessary, would do what needs to be done.