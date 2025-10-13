Gaza truce sets stage for peace in Middle East — Trump

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. With the conflict in the Gaza Strip halted, peace in the Middle East is firmly within grasp, US President Donald Trump told the Israeli parliament.

"Israel has won all that can be won by force of arms. Now, it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East," Reuters news agency quotes him as saying.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that all 20 hostages released from captivity in the Gaza Strip had arrived to Israel.

On October 10, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the government had approved a deal to release all hostages.

On October 9, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan, under which all hostages are to be released and Israeli troops withdrawn to the agreed line in Gaza.