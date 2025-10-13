Expropriation of Russian assets to be discussed at EU summit on October 23-24

BRUSSELS, October 13. /TASS/. The issue of expropriation of Russian assets has been brought up for discussion at the summit of EU heads of state and government on October 23-24, European Council President Antonio Costa wrote in an invitation letter to leaders of the European Union.

"We will discuss how to step up our support to Ukraine, namely by reconfirming our commitment to provide financial support to the country for the coming years, and by considering possible options based on Russia’s immobilized assets," he wrote.

The summit will also discuss new arms deliveries to the Kiev regime and increasing the pace of arms production in Europe, Costa added.

The largest portion of immobilized Russian assets, slightly more than 200 bln euro, is blocked with the Euroclear depository in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly spoken against the expropriation of assets, cautioning, among other things, that it could entail the seizure of European or Belgian assets by Russia through courts in other parts of the globe.