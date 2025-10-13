CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has presented a list of 20 living Israeli hostages expected to be released as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal.

The list includes a Donbass native, Maxim Kharkin.

A column of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has left for the site of the expected transfer of Israeli hostages, Al Aqsa television owned by the radical Palestinian movement reported.

Earlier, Israeli prime minister’s spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian announced that the release of Israeli hostages under the Gaza deal will begin on Monday morning.