Trump blames Ukraine crisis on 'bad policy' by his predecessors

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump reiterated that the Ukraine crisis wouldn’t have occurred were it not for the policies of his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"If just a decent president - not a great president like me, not a great president - if a decent president was in, you wouldn't have had the Russia-Ukraine [conflict]. And I would say, even more so this was bad policy by Biden and by Obama," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One to the Middle East.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the conflict in Ukraine would not have erupted if he had won the US presidential election in 2020 instead of Biden. Also, Trump often expresses regret at inhering the Ukraine crisis from the previous Democratic-led administration, claiming that he is making efforts to resolve the conflict.