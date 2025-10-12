200 Palestinian police officers to control Rafah checkpoint on Egypt-Gaza border

TUNIS, October 12. /TASS/. The Rafah checkpoint on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will be controlled by 200 Palestinian special police force officers, the Maan agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, some of these officers underwent training in Egypt. The source also said that work is underway to prepare for the checkpoint’s opening scheduled for October 14.

The Al Arabiya television channel said on Saturday, citing an Egyptian source, that the Rafah checkpoint will resume operation "in both direction" on October 14, allowing injured Palestinians and seriously ill patients in need of medical care to be transported to Egyptian hospitals for treatment. In addition, those who want to return to the Palestinian enclave will be able to do this. However, "trucks with humanitarian aid will not be allowed to enter through the checkpoint, as it is intended for private individuals only."

The Rafah checkpoint was originally intended only for the movement of people. However, after October 7, 2023, due to the exceptional circumstances of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Egyptian authorities reorganized its operations to allow the passage of trucks, fuel tankers, and other vehicles.

On October 6, delegations from Israel and Hamas resumed indirect talks on settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, with Turkey also joining the consultations. On October 9, the sides signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, Israeli servicemen announced that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza had come into force and that troops had "taken up positions along the updated deployment lines."