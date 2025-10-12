Turkish president to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt on October 13

ANKARA, October 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the Gaza peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, his office confirmed.

"Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Sharm El Sheikh on October 13, 2025 at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump to take part in the peace summit that will be held following the Gaza ceasefire agreement," it said.

According to the Turkish president’s office, Erdogan is expected "to speak at the summit and hold consultations with the leaders of participating countries."

The Gaza peace summit is being convened in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh following the official ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, both Hamas and Israel have refused to take part. Meanwhile, according to As-Shorouq news portal, the event will be attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Phase one provides for the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza. The ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines. From this time, a 72-hour countdown started until the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the embattled enclave.