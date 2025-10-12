Palestinian president, Qatari emir to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt — media

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani will take part in the Gaza peace summit in Egypt on October 13, the Egypt-based As-Shorouq news portal said.

According to its sources, the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh will also be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said earlier in the day that at least 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the Gaza peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh on October 13. Thus, the summit is expected to be attended by the leaders and senior representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Apart from that, the UN secretary general, the European Council president, and the secretary general of the Arab League are expected to take part.

The Gaza peace summit is being convened in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, Hamas has refused to take part.