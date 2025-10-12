Turkey, Syria’s security indivisible — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, October 12. /TASS/. Issues of Turkey and Syria’s security are indivisible, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after bilateral consultations.

"After the liberation of the Syrian people, we continue maintaining broad contacts with Syria in all areas and at all levels. The contacts we, as foreign and defense ministers and intel chiefs, held today in Ankara, helped us thoroughly discuss strategic aspects of our relations. We don’t address Syria’s security separately from Turkey’s security. We will continue offering all-round support to our Syrian brothers and sisters," he wrote on his X page after the meeting.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, the sides "discussed joint steps to take to ensure Syria’s security while respecting its territorial integrity." In this context, in his words, "concrete plans were discussed in detail."

"The Syria government is determined and intends to overcome the difficult challenges it is facing," Fidan added.