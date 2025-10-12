Zelensky says had another phone call with Trump

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he has held another phone call with US President Donald Trump, the second one in two days.

"I have just spoken with US President Donald Trump, for the second time in two days - and today’s conversation was also very productive," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, the topics included Ukraine’s military needs and energy issues.

The two had a phone call on Saturday to discuss Kiev’s need for air defense systems. The US media reported earlier that the Ukrainian military complains that US-made Patriot air defense systems had become much less effective at intercepting Russian missiles. Specifically, they claimed that the effectiveness of the Patriot systems had fallen from 42% to 6%. In addition, the Financial Times reported that deliveries of anti-missile missiles for Patriot systems to Kiev from the US had slowed down.