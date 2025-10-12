Hamas ready to transfer 20 hostages to Israel as early as October 12 — WSJ

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas is prepared to transfer 20 hostages to Israel as early as Sunday, October 12, though the timeline could shift, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, Hamas sent a message to Israel via Arab mediators confirming for the first time that it holds 20 Israeli captives. Israeli forces are preparing for the handover, which may occur on the evening of October 12 or potentially on October 13, coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s planned visit to the region.

Hamas has stated it cannot locate some of the hostages’ bodies and will struggle to meet the 72-hour transfer deadline outlined in Trump's plan. Israel acknowledges the recovery process will require more time. In response, a joint international group including Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey is being formed to search for the remains in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military announced on Friday that the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines. From this time, a 72-hour countdown started until the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the embattled enclave.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said in the early hours on October 10 that the government had approved the deal for the release of hostages, both alive and dead. On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.