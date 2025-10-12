US special envoy visited Gaza to check Israel’s compliance with agreements

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. Special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff said that Commander of the US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper, son-in-law of the US President Jared Kushner and he visited the Gaza Strip on Saturday to check Israel’s compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

"Admiral Cooper, Jared Kushner and I traveled to Gaza today to verify Israel’s compliance with Phase I of the agreement. We received detailed briefings on security, humanitarian aid, and deconfliction efforts," Witkoff said on his page in the X. "With continued commitment, peace remains within reach," he added.

The Israeli military announced on October 10 that the agreement on the ceasefire in Gaza became effective from 09:00 a.m. GMT. They said this moment is the start to count 72 hours for the release of hostages kept by Hamas movement and its allies in the sector.