Kim Jong Un calls for strengthening alliance with Russia — KCNA

SEOUL, October 11. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for further development of allied relations with Moscow at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Chairman of United Russia Dmitry Medvedev, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The talks between Medvedev and the General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea took place on October 10. Kim Jong Un welcomed Medvedev's visit to Pyongyang as a symbol of the Russian people's firm support and solidarity "with the just cause of the Workers' Party of Korea. He said that the visit will serve as an important moment for a further dynamic expansion and development of Korean-Russian relations, which have risen to a new level, into a powerful, comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance," KCNA informs.

During a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang in June 2024, Russia and the DPRK signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, including on provision of military assistance in the event of an armed attack on one of the countries.

During a parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, Medvedev was one of the key guests who appeared on the podium along with Kim Jong Un. In a KCNA picture, China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang stood on Kim Jong Un's right and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam stood on Kim Jong Un's left.