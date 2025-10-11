North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade

SEOUL, October 11. /TASS/. The DPRK authorities have presented a new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile at a parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, calling it the "most powerful example of nuclear weapons" in the country, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"When the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea's most powerful nuclear strategic system, appeared on the square, the jubilation of the audience reached its maximum," KCNA said. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, attended the parade.

In early September, KCNA reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had reviewed the test results of the latest solid-fuel engine, which is to be used for next-generation intercontinental ballistic missiles Hwasong-20.