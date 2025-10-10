Trump declares consensus on most provisions of next stages of Gaza peace plan

WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that consensus had been reached on most of the provisions of the next stages of the peace plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

"There is consensus on most of it. Some of the details will be worked on. But for the most part, there's consensus," he told reporters at the White House.

On October 6, Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States. Turkey also joined the consultations. On Thursday, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan previously presented by Trump. On Friday, the Israeli military said that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered into force on October 10 at noon Moscow time, and the troops "took up positions along the updated lines of deployment.".