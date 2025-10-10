Some 250,000 people return to Gaza City since ceasefire came into force

DUBAI, October 10. /TASS/. Around 250,000 people have returned to Gaza City since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force, Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said.

"Some 250,000 people have returned to Gaza City today after the ceasefire came into effect," he said, adding that some 200,000 more Palestinians have returned to the enclave’s northern regions.

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines.