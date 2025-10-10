Putin briefed CIS leaders about Alaska agreements — Lukashenko

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his CIS counterparts about the agreements reached during his meeting with US leader Donald Trump in Alaska, touching base with them before and after their summit, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"He informed us in detail about Alaska, the agreements reached there, about the situation before and after it – about the US proposals on Ukraine. Putin himself confirmed this," he told journalists on the sidelines of the CIS summit as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to Lukashenko’s press service.

"About the United States’ proposals, not Russia’s," he repeated.

Commenting on these proposals, he noted, "They will always be topical. If they are accepted today, the war would have stopped today. Or tomorrow, should they be accepted tomorrow," he added.

Addressing the meeting of the CIS heads of state, Putin said that Russia positively assesses the Alaska summit results and is guided by them while working on the Ukrainian settlement.