Russia, US held several contacts on children from Ukraine over 3 months — Melania Trump

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have held a number of contacts over the past three months concerning children from Ukraine who may have been separated from their parents due to the conflict, US First Lady Melania Trump stated.

"For the past three months, both sides have participated in several back channel meetings and calls, all in good faith," the wife of the American leader emphasized.

"We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war. My representatives have been working directly with President Putin's team to ensure the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine," Melania Trump stated.