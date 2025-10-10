Trump's personal vow to Hamas clinches Gaza deal — portal

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump personally assured the Palestinian movement Hamas that Israel would not violate the truce, in what became a deciding factor in the movement striking a deal with the Jewish state and agreeing to a ceasefire, the Axios portal reported, citing sources.

According to its information, the US President made at least three calls to mediators to convey his assurances regarding the deal. Furthermore, according to the portal, part of Trump’s guarantees involved the creation of a US-led military task force to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime and address other violations. According to an unnamed US official, this mechanism "strengthened the confidence in the guarantees the president provided that the deal would be carried out as written." Preliminary data suggests that approximately 200 US soldiers and officers will participate in this task force, joined by military personnel from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE.

Another US official stated that Hamas agreed to sign the agreement because the hostages had become "a liability rather than an asset" in terms of their future negotiating position. It was noted that the US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, before departing for the negotiations, told the White House chief that a deal would "100%" get done, as they felt they had never been in a better negotiating position.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that representatives of Israel and Hamas had signed agreements on the first stage of the peace plan following negotiations in Egypt. According to Trump, this includes the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line within the Gaza Strip. He added that the first steps have been taken "toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace."

On the evening of October 9, Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian stated at a briefing that 53% of the enclave’s territory would remain under Israeli military control. She added that a 72-hour window would then open, during which all Israeli hostages are expected to return home. This process should be completed by October 13.