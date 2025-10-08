European Commission to use ‘drone wall’ project to control tankers carrying Russian oil

PARIS, October 8. /TASS/. In the coming weeks, the European Commission will present its EU militarization program, codenamed "Preserving Peace — Readiness Roadmap 2030," which will officially establish the development of air defense and anti-drone systems, as well as the use of military drones to monitor tankers carrying Russian oil, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"In two weeks, we will present our ‘Preserving Peace - Readiness Roadmap 2030'. This will not only set common objectives but also concrete milestones and timelines on the way to 2030," she said at a hearing in the European Parliament dedicated to recent incidents involving unidentified drones over various European countries.

The program will include projects such as the Eastern Flank Watch initiative and a "drone wall" near the Russian border to protect EU airspace. According to von der Leyen, the European Commission aims to establish "a system that is affordable and fit for purpose: for swift detection, interception, and, when needed, neutralization." The European Commission head emphasized that that "Ukraine is ready to support the EU’s efforts." She noted that autonomous drones with AI should form the basis of this system.

"But what we need is a 360-degree approach. This anti-drone system will be a shield for our entire Union, including the southern flank. And it should be designed to address a wide spectrum of challenges. From responding to natural disasters to tackling international organized crime. From monitoring weaponized migration to controlling the Russian shadow fleet. The list is long," von der Leyen stated.