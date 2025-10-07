Hamas insists that hostage release be linked to Israeli troops withdrawal from Gaza

DOHA, October 7. /TASS/. Hamas’ delegation at the indirect talks with Israel in Egypt insists that the phased release of hostages can happen only once Israeli troops begin withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel reported, citing a high-ranking Hamas source.

"The group’s delegation demanded that stages of the hostage release be linked to stages of the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops," the source said, adding that the second day of consultation in Sharm El Sheikh "was dedicated to troops withdrawal roadmaps and the hostage release schedule."

Hamas insists that the last hostage will be released concurrently with the withdrawal of the last Israeli soldier from the enclave, the source told Al Jazeera. Apart from that, the Palestinian side wants to have "international guarantees of the ultimate end of the war."

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan. Later, Hamas agreed to release all alive hostages and hand over the bodies of those deceased.

A new round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas began in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh late on October 6. Egypt and Qatar are acting as mediators. The United States is represented by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and American leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.