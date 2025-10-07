Trump says Ukrainian settlement may be harder than in Middle East

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has admitted that settling the Ukrainian crisis may be a more difficult task than settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I thought this would have been an easy one to settle, but it's turned out to be maybe tougher than the Middle East. We'll see what happens with the Middle East," he said at a meeting with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"You know, things are happening with respect to Russia, Ukraine," he said, adding no details. He referred to the conflict in Ukraine as a "crazy thing," but boasted that he gets "along very well with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin." Despite this, he said that he is "disappointed in him."