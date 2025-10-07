Slovak defense minister rules out sending any military aid to Ukraine — agency

BRATISLAVA, October 7. /TASS/. Slovakia’s 14th package of aid to Ukraine will include only humanitarian aid, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.

"The package of aid to Ukraine is of a humanitarian nature," the TASR news agency quoted him as saying. "We are true to what we say. We have said it straight that we will never donate weapons and other such things to Ukraine but will continue supporting it with non-lethal products, humanitarian aid."

According to the agency, in return, Ukraine offers Slovakia anti-drone technologies.

The minister lambasted the opposition and opposition media for disseminating false information about the government’s activities.

Since February 2022, Slovakia has sent 13 military aid packages to Ukraine worth 671 million euro. Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government, which came to power in the fall of 2023, rejected the 14th military aid package in the sum of 40.3 million euro, which had been planned by the previous government. Now, according to TASR, Bratislava will dispatch the 14th aid package of engineering and building machines, including five Bozena demining vehicles, to Kiev and is working on the 15th package.