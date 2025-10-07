Putin, Lukashenko discuss international agenda, bilateral ties over phone

MINSK, October 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, discussing international agenda and bilateral ties, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is close to the Belarusian leader’s press service, reported.

"The presidents of Belarus and Russia spoke over the phone. The [Belarusian] leader congratulated his Russian counterpart on his birthday. They discussed a series of issues related to the Belarus-Russia relations, the international agenda, and the situation in the region," the statement said.

The presidents also "compared their approaches to upcoming contacts, in particular, the CIS summit in Dushanbe scheduled for next week."