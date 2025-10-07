MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The United States and other Western nations have initiated a new Cold War against Russia, using anti-Russian rhetoric and propaganda, Vivien Corvalan, daughter of Chilean Communist leader Luis Corvalan, told TASS in an interview.

"The United States and other Western powers have started a Cold War against Russia. Isn’t that true? Today they are once again resorting to anti-Russian sentiment, directing it at everything linked with Russia," Corvalan said.

She added that "the United States is skilled in manipulating public opinion and turning people against Russia and everything Russian."

"It’s worth noting that a few years ago they even prohibited Russian music concerts in the West. This is simply unbelievable. It’s all propaganda," she said.

Corvalan also drew a comparison with Europe’s drone situation, saying, "Just like now, the United States is trying to distort information about the drone incident that allegedly targeted Poland and Denmark. They want to create an illusion of aggression and blame Russia for everything."

Luis Corvalan was a Chilean politician and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile (1958-1989). After Augusto Pinochet’s military coup, Corvalan was arrested and spent several years in prison. The USSR led an international campaign for his release. In 1976, under an agreement between Soviet and Chilean authorities mediated by the United States, Luis Corvalan was exchanged for Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky and received political asylum in the Soviet Union. He returned to Chile in 1988.