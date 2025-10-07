{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 60

According to the agency, three people are still missing

TOKYO, October 7. /TASS/. The death toll from an Islamic school collapse in the Indonesian city of Sidoarjo has risen to 60, the Jakarta Globe newspaper reported, citing the National Search and Rescue Agency.

According to the agency, three people are still missing. As many as 99 injured people remain hospitalized. The authorities said that a search and rescue operation would continue round-the-clock until all victims were found.

The hall collapsed during a prayer on September 30. According to preliminary reports, the building came down after builders poured concrete to construct an additional floor.

Houthis detain another nine UN staff members in Yemen — spokesperson
The UN chief strongly condemns these actions as he calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from the global organization, Stephane Dujarric said
Grain yield in Russia 10% times higher than last year — Deputy PM
The harvest forecast for grain in 2025 is maintained at the level of 135 mln metric tons, including about 88 mln metric tons of wheat, Dmitry Patrushev noted
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Patriot systems struggle to intercept Russian missiles in Ukraine
According to the newspaper, Russian specialists are modernizing their weapons to circumvent these systems
India, China won’t fully abandon Russian oil imports due to US tariffs — S&P analyst
In September, the US administration called on the European Union and G7 countries to impose significant tariffs on imports from China and India to discourage them from purchasing Russian oil
Nearly half of Ukraine’s 154th brigade destroyed near Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeysk
According to a captive platoon commander from the brigade’s tank battalion maintenance unit, 40% of the brigade was destroyed
Russian oil important component of global energy balance — S&P
Dave Ernsberger, the co-chairman of S&P Global Commodity Insights said that Russia is a huge producer
Latin America shows rising interest in BRICS — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, work is underway in all BRICS dimensions under Brazil’s chairmanship
NATO warships arrive at Georgia’s Poti port
Russia firmly stands against broader Georgia-NATO contacts and the alliance’s expansion towards its borders
Russia’s Medvedev sees Ukrainian Banderites behind European drone frenzy
According to Dmitry Medvedev, those drones could be "banderite provocations designed to boost weapons supplies or unleash a war"
Anastasia Venza from Moscow Region crowned as Miss Russia 2025
The winner receives the chance to represent Russia at international contests
Air defense forces destroy drone flying toward Moscow — mayor
Emergency service specialists are working at the site of fallen debris
Georgia immune to 'color technologies virus' — Russian expert
Alexey Martynov noted that British special services traditionally play a serious role in all South Caucasian countries, including Georgia
Allied ties with Russia to develop, North Korean leader says
North Korea "will fully support the just struggle of the Russian people for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests and remain faithful to the implementation of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia," Kim Jong Un
Hamas refutes media reports on its readiness to surrender arms under Trump’s plan
Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has also denied false allegations on the progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Russia's Oreshnik strike highlights gaps in Ukraine's defense capabilities — ex-commander
Russia used Oreshnik in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepropetrovsk in November 2024
Organization financed by EU participated in Georgia coup attempt — premier
Despite such incidents, Georgia has maintained "one-sided friendship" with the EU, and was ready to reboot relations at any moment, Irakli Kobakhidze added
US should accept Russia’s New START proposal without delay — US anti-war activist
"The analysis that went into New START is still applicable," Greg Mello
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian missile strike on Belgorod
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, two people were killed
TurkStream pipeline brings steady flow of gas to Turkey — Erdogan
The country "has implemented strategic projects to produce energy resources and is launching projects phase by phase, which will turn Turkey into an international energy hub and a corridor for energy resources," the Turkish leader said
Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — Trump
"Think we are going to have a deal on Gaza," the president added
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
One person was injured by falling drone debris in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported
Western stereotypes about Russia off base, Canadian journalist says
According to John-Henry Westen, he found Russian cities like Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod to be remarkably clean, organized, and aesthetically beautiful, devoid of the graffiti and litter common in many Western urban centers
Russian troops liberate Otradnoye community in Kharkov Region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,465 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Kremlin advises EU politicians to 'broaden horizons' amid drone incursions
Dmitry Peskov rejected related accusations against Russia as groundless
Ex-president Zourabichvili prepared to enter presidential palace if coup succeeds — PM
"She was ready to enter it, but denied this after the attempt failed," Irakli Kobakhidze said
Zelensky says US approved Patriot purchases by Ukraine
The only problem is funding, Vladimir Zelensky said
Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine
He stated that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Israel says attacks Hezbollah special forces military camps in Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces reported that the targets included the Radwan military camps
Russian Kinzhal, Iskander missiles become harder to intercept, says newspaper report
As a result of the modernization, they now make some last-minute maneuvers that make them more difficult to take out
Decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev may ruin Russia-US relations — Putin
Commenting on his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said he gave an honest overview of the situation
French PM Lecornu steps down amid backlash over new cabinet
Sebastien Lecornu’s term as prime minister, which lasted only 27 days, became the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic
Gazprom predicts gas supply problems in EU in winter
The European storages started the net withdrawal for the first time during this fall and winter season since October 1-2
Poland working to undermine, destroy very essence of OSCE — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that OSCE had been created for security and cooperation and thanks to NATO's efforts, little remained of that
Hungary not obligated to support Ukraine’s EU accession — Orban
"EU Treaty leaves no room for ambiguity: membership is decided by the member states, unanimously," the minister reiterated
Russia’s tactical weapons arsenal bigger, more modern than America’s — expert
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has a larger stockpile of tactical weapons than Washington
OPEC+ restores production, constrains price drop — S&P
The alliance may bring back about 2 mln bpd more to the market if such volume corresponds to the global demand, analyst Dave Ernsberger said
State Duma to consider denunciation of Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement on Oct. 8
The Russian government earlier submitted a corresponding bill to the State Duma
Luis Corvalan's daughter says she would be honored to get Russian passport
Vivien Corvalan said that Russian culture and traditions make her feel like a part of Russia
Russian troops push southward after liberating Otradnoye in Kharkov Region
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region "through active and decisive operations"
London plots provocation involving attack on civilian vessel in Europe — Russian SVR
The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that London is furious that years of British efforts to achieve a "strategic defeat" of Russia and turn it into a pariah state are falling apart
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Hamas insists on releasing six Palestinian leaders from Israeli prisons — TV
The talks that are to be held later in the day in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh are expected to focus on exchange issues and the cessation of fire in the Gaza Strip
UN welcomes possible dialogue between Russia, US on nuclear arms control
Earlier, Donald Trump, responding to a question from TASS, said that Vladimir Putin's proposal on the New START Treaty "sounds like a good idea"
Drone provocations in EU exploited to fuel military hysteria — MFA
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, the Russian side proposed direct contacts in Poland, as communication channels and hotlines have been established for such incidents, whether deliberate or accidental
IAEA experts observe artillery fire near Zaporozhye NPP
The statement says that shelling adds to nuclear safety risks at ZNPP, which has had no off-site power for nearly two weeks
Putin congratulates Netanyahu, people of Israel on Jewish holiday Sukkot
After the dawn on October 6, the Israelis begin celebrating Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles or Feast of Booths to commemorate the Exodus of Israelites from Egypt
This year’s Nobel laureates shed light on how immune system fights cancer
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2025 will be awarded to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi
Georgia launches operation to apprehend those who stormed Presidential Palace — PM
Kobakhidze said that the nation took firm measures to prevent said revolution
UAC delivers another batch of Su-34 fighters to Russian Aerospace Forces
Aircraft factories are maintaining production rates and regularly supplying new aircraft to the customer
Netanyahu gives best wishes to Putin on eve of his birthday
The Russian president celebrates his 73rd birthday on October 7
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
Russian troops expand control zone in Kharkov Region along border — authorities
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the village of Otradnoye on October 6
Trump slams Thunberg as troublemaker who forgot about environmental issues
"She has an anger management problem, I think she should see a doctor," the US president said
Foreign customers eye Russia’s new ‘super gun’
The Russian ShAK-12 assault rifle evokes great interest of foreign customers
Kremlin spokesman shares how Putin's grandchildren congratulate him on his birthday
The Russian President will turn 73 on October 7
Press review: EU divided on Ukrainian reparations loan as Denmark targets Russian tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 2nd
Russian forces improve positions in Krasny Liman, Seversk areas over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, positive changes on the line of engagement and the advance of Russian troops have led to an extension of the buffer zone and a reduction in the area of occupied LPR territory
Palladium futures at NYMEX hit $1,350 per Troy ounce — market data
The precious metal prices soared by 48.65% year-to-date and by 19.81% from the start of September
Ukraine to place its defense production facilities in Denmark — defense minister
According to Shmygal, the document provides for establishing joint production lines, exchanging technologies, and attracting EU financing to implement joint projects
Eleven Russian civilians killed in Ukrainian strikes over week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that about 60 Russian civilians, including five children, had sustained wounds
Madagascar president appoints general Ruphin Zafisambo as new prime minister
The new premier replaced Christian Ntsay, sacked on September 29 under pressure from large-scale anti-government protests
Press review: Putin asserts Valdai stance as Russia is ready to repel US missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 3rd
Ukraine dissolves Dnepr group of armed forces covering major front section — media
The group was liquidated at the end of September
Poland proves 'incompetent' as host country of OSCE forums — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, at least five experts who planned to participate in the Warsaw Conference on the Human Dimension on October 6-17 under the auspices of the OSCE Chairmanship-in-office "had their visas cancelled"
RTS Index in the red after official rates release by Bank of Russia
The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.25%, while the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.24%
Foreign intelligence services use NGOs during attempted revolution in Georgia — PM
According to the Georgian prime minister, the country’s State Security Service has neutralize many threats linked to the riots in recent days
Russia-India Indra 2025 drills kick off at Mahajan Field Firing Range — top brass
The joint drills are scheduled to continue until October 15
Switzerland worried about what could happen if EU uses Russian assets
Authorities of Switzerland "keep an eye on international discussions around funds of the Russian Central Bank, including the latest plans of the European Commission," Francoise Tschanz said
Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 1.69% to 2,648.5 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.34% to 1,005.22 points
Macron is a lame duck, he cannot pursue his policies in parliament — The Times
The newspaper believes that Macron, whose presidential term expires in 2027, has three options: to appoint a new prime minister, to hold parliamentary elections, or to resign
North-South corridor to serve as highway to East Africa — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the initiative of President Vladimir Putin on forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership provides for establishing broad cooperation among countries and multilateral associations located in Eurasia
Nobel Prize in medicine granted for immune system breakthroughs
The Nobel Committee said that the body's immune system needs to be kept in balance, or it will attack its own organs
Russia has its own potential to solve special military op tasks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also includes space capabilities
Le Pen advocates for holding new parliamentary elections in France
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron amid criticism from the opposition following the announcement of the new government lineup
At least 12 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past 24 hours — WAFA
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry update on October 6, since the start of hostilities in the enclave on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 67,160
Luis Corvalan's daughter blasts Chilean government for supporting Ukraine
Vivien Corvalan expressed "full solidarity with the Russian people in the fight against Ukrainian fascism"
IN BRIEF: What is known about resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu
According to the report, Emmanuel Macron accepted his resignation
Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi
The police is taking measures to detain the remaining two and identify other participants in the upheavals, Deputy Interior Minister Alesander Darakhvelidze said
Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to go live in 2030s — S&P Global
According to Dave Ernsberger, the co-chairman of S&P Global Commodity Insights, China has already demonstrated that it considers Russia to be a trusted partner
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Moscow Format participants to discuss Afghan national security
The Moscow Format on Afghanistan includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan
Russia looking at quitting ODIHR without 'slamming the door' — CEC member
According to Pavel Andreyev, Russian observers took part in only 21 out of 125 ODIHR election monitoring missions over the past five years, and mostly in post-Soviet countries and Serbia
Press review: Russia, US face nuclear race risk as Ukraine prepares to intensify drone use
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 6th
Ukraine moving army training centers further inside country amid drone, missile threats
The Ukrainian ground troops command said on October 3 that an army training center had been relocated from the Chernigov Region in the north of country after Russia’s strike on September 24 when Ukraine lost around 300 troops
Hungary will not adopt euro to avoid deeper integration with EU — prime minister
Viktor Orban explained that "the EU is currently being shaken"
By leaving Balkans in membership 'waiting room', EU loses credibility — Euractiv
According to the portal, since joining the EU is constantly postponed, the Balkan countries are strengthening ties with Russia and China
Sanya shopping malls gain popularity among Russian tourists
Signs in foreign languages, including Russian, can be seen everywhere at shopping centers in the city
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian grain export may grow if price situation changes — Deputy PM
Dmitry Patrushev note that Russian grain continues enjoying the demand of foreign buyers
Putin holds phone call with Netanyahu — Kremlin
The sides discussed in detail the current developments in the Middle East, including in the context of the US president’s plan for the normalization in the Gaza Strip
West should take page out of Russia’s family support policies, Canadian journalist says
John-Henry Westen recently visited Russia as part of an international delegation invited by the Russian Orthodox Church
Ukraine could not use HIMARS without Western intelligence — former commander-in-chief
The United States, as part of its military assistance to Kiev, provided it with support in the operation and guidance of the HIMARS MLRS and other types of weapons
Moscow format not to discuss US ultimatum over Afghan air base — Russian envoy
"No such nonsense will be discussed," Zamir Kabulov said
Majority of Ukrainians believe that opposition persecuted by authorities — survey
The survey published the Ukrainians’ opinions about the government’s persecution of former president, the leader of the European Solidarity party Pyotr Poroshenko and the sanctions imposed on him by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on February 12
Medvedev to travel to North Korea for 80th Anniversary of Workers’ Party of Korea
The party was established in 1945 and currently acts as the ruling party in North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un
Poland moving troops to its borders, rehearsing Kaliningrad’s blockade — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Poland, along with the Baltic states, is one of the leaders in saturating the Russian border with HIMARS missile systems with ATACMS and GMLRS
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria, Iranian nuclear program — Kremlin
The sides expressed readiness to try and find negotiated solutions to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and further stabilization in Syria
