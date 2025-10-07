Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 60

TOKYO, October 7. /TASS/. The death toll from an Islamic school collapse in the Indonesian city of Sidoarjo has risen to 60, the Jakarta Globe newspaper reported, citing the National Search and Rescue Agency.

According to the agency, three people are still missing. As many as 99 injured people remain hospitalized. The authorities said that a search and rescue operation would continue round-the-clock until all victims were found.

The hall collapsed during a prayer on September 30. According to preliminary reports, the building came down after builders poured concrete to construct an additional floor.