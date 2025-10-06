Georgia launches operation to apprehend those who stormed Presidential Palace — PM

TBILISI, October 6. /TASS/. Georgian police are detaining the people who tried to storm the Presidential palace on October 4, said Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze.

"The many protesters who have committed violence should expect to get their comeuppance. A corresponding special operation is being carried out today, several perpetrators will be detained today, and this process will continue," he said in an interview with Rustavi-2 TV channel.

"This is the fifth attempt in the last four years to carry out a revolution in our country. And this time, it was supported from the outside."

Kobakhidze said that the nation took firm measures to prevent said revolution. "We will not wait for the sixth, seventh and eighth attempts," Kobakhidze said.

An opposition rally was held in Tbilisi on October 4, the day of the municipal elections. The organizers from the stage called for "taking possession of the keys to the presidential palace," after which some of the protesters headed to the nearby residence. The demonstrators tore down the fence, but were pushed back by riot police who used water cannons and tear gas. On the night of October 5, the police detained five initiators of the rally for calling for the overthrow of the government and organizing group violence.