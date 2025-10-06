Ukraine moving army training centers further inside country amid drone, missile threats

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Training centers of the Ukrainian army are being relocated from the frontline deeper inside the country amid growing risks of strikes, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army Alexander Syrsky said.

"Amid the drone and missile threats, efforts continue to be made to enhance the security of training centers. More and more of them are being moved inside the country, further from the frontline," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian ground troops command said on October 3 that an army training center had been relocated from the Chernigov Region in the north of country after Russia’s strike on September 24 when Ukraine lost around 300 troops. Ukraine confirmed the death of its soldiers.

Numerous attacks on the Ukrainian army’s training centers have been reported by the ground troops command since early summer. On June 1, twelve Ukrainian soldiers died and more than 60 others were wounded after a missile strike on a training ground in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Another missile strike was delivered on a training facility in the Poltava Region on June 4. On June 22, Ukraine’s ground troops reported a missile strike on their training ground that killed three soldiers and wounded eleven more. An August 12 strike on a training facility claimed the life of one serviceman and left at least eleven wounded. Its location was not specified.

Amid these incidents, Syrsky demanded in late July that training activities be carried out in underground facilities. Some centers did this already in early September.