MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Vivien Corvalan, the daughter of the leader of the Chilean Communists, currently on a visit to Russia, has supported the Russians’ fight against "Ukrainian fascism."

"I strongly criticize the Chilean government for supporting Ukraine in this situation. And I express my full solidarity with the Russian people in the fight against Ukrainian fascism, as well as capitalism and neoliberalism, which are supported by representatives of the United States and some European countries that believe that they own the world," Corvalan said in an interview with TASS.

"It is obvious that the United States has maintained its position through wars for decades. And this time, the United States, along with its European allies, used [Vladimir] Zelensky and Ukraine to attack Russia. Of course, I disagree with this."

Luis Corvalan was a Chilean politician, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile (1958-1989). After the military junta led by General Augusto Pinochet came to power, Corvalan was arrested. The USSR led an international campaign for his release. In 1976, as a result of an agreement between the Soviet and Chilean authorities with the mediation of the United States, Corvalan was exchanged for Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky and received political asylum in the USSR. In 1988, he officially returned to Chile.