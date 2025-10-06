IAEA experts observe artillery fire near Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, October 6. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have observed artillery fire near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the international organization said in a statement.

"IAEA team at ZNPP today heard several rounds of incoming and outgoing shelling from near site. ZNPP said two rounds struck 1.25 kilometers from site perimeter," the global organization said in a statement.

The statement says that shelling adds to nuclear safety risks at ZNPP, which has had no off-site power for nearly two weeks.