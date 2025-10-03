EU prolongs anti-Russia sanctions for 'hybrid activities' by one year

BRUSSELS, October 3. /TASS/. The European Union has extended its sanctions regime against Russia for one year on accusations of so-called hybrid activities. According to a statement from the Council of the EU, the restrictions in light of the alleged "Russia’s continued hybrid activities" have been extended until October 9, 2026.

This sanctions mechanism was introduced on October 8 last year in addition to the main EU sanctions package against Moscow. It includes asset freezes and EU entry bans for 47 individuals and 15 entities.

"In total, restrictive measures in view of Russia’s destabilizing activities currently apply to 47 individuals and 15 entities. Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. Natural persons also face a travel ban that prohibits them from entering or transiting through EU territories," the document reads.