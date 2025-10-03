Over 70% of Ukrainians report rising corruption since start of special military operation

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A majority of Ukrainians, 71%, believe that corruption in the country has increased since February 2022, according to survey data from the Kiev International Institute of Sociology.

The study further revealed that 20% of respondents believe the level of corruption has remained unchanged since the onset of the conflict, while only 5% said it has decreased. The perception of rising corruption was reported by the majority of respondents across all regions of Ukraine - central, western, eastern, and southern.

Commenting on the survey results, the Institute’s Executive Director Anton Grushetsky noted that "corruption remains in the eyes of the public a most serious problem," adding that progress in combating corruption and exposing corrupt officials in Ukraine has been neither fast nor effective.

The Institute’s poll was conducted between September 19 and 28, with 1,029 respondents aged 18 and older participating in government-controlled territories. The statistical margin of error did not exceed 4.1%.