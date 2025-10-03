Israeli Navy intercepts final vessel of Sumud Flotilla — TV

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israeli Navy has intercepted the final vessel of the Sumud Flotilla headed for the Gaza Strip, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

According to the broadcaster, technical issues made the yacht Marinette lag behind the main group of 41 vessels, which were captured by the Israeli Navy on Thursday.

The TV channel points out that on October 2, the vessel’s crew was warned of a potential capture if it continued moving towards the Gaza coast.

The Israeli police said earlier in a statement that 470 detained members of the Sumud Flotilla had undergone "a strict check" at the Israeli port of Ashdod before being handed over to the Prison Service and migration authorities for deportation. On Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that none of the Sumud Flotilla ships had managed to reach the active combat zone or break the maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip. According to the ministry, "all passengers are safe and sound" and "are safely heading to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe." The Foreign Ministry also said that the "Hamas provocation" involving the Sumud Flotilla "was over."

The Sumud Flotilla departed from Tunisia’s coast to Gaza in mid-September. It consisted of over 40 ships from different countries. The mission sought to break the blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The Israeli authorities have repeatedly said that they would not permit the ships to approach Gaza’s shores, citing a maritime blockade due to ongoing clashes in the Palestinian enclave. Israel suggested the activists unload humanitarian cargo at Ashkelon, the closest Israeli port to Gaza, or at a port in any other country, from where the aid could be delivered to the Strip. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the activists rejected all those proposals.