Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abdicates throne in favor of his son Guillaume

BRUSSELS, October 3. /TASS/. Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg has abdicated the throne in favor of his son Guillaume, who has sworn allegiance to the people, RTL reported.

Henri, who turned 70 this year, ruled the country for nearly 25 years. He ascended the throne after his father, Grand Duke Jean, abdicated on October 7, 2000.

The new grand duke is 43 years old and is married to Belgian Stephanie, nee Countess de Lannoy. The couple has two children: five-year-old Charles, the new crown prince, and three-year-old Francois.

The principle of transferring power through abdication is a long-standing tradition in Luxembourg, established by Grand Duchess Marie-Adelaide in 1919.