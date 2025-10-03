Hungary unwilling to share Ukraine’s fate, PM says

BUDAPEST, October 3. /TASS/. The Hungarian people don’t want to die for Kiev’s interests or share Ukraine’s fate, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We don’t want to share their fate. <...> If we take in Ukraine [into the EU], we are at war with Russia. We don’t want to die for Ukraine," Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, quoted Orban as saying on the X social media platform.

The Hungarian prime minister stressed that protecting "Hungarian lives and interests" remained his government's priority.

On August 30, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that Hungary would not allow the European Union to open accession negotiations with Ukraine to prevent its being brought into the alliance post haste.