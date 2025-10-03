Hamas ponders altering US President Trump’s plan on Gaza Strip settlement

CAIRO, October 3. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement ponders introducing amendments to the plan regarding the resolution in the Gaza Strip that had been proposed by US President Donald Trump, Mohammed Nazzal told Al Jazeera television channel.

"Hamas is discussing the plan seriously, regardless of the many reservations we have," Nazzal stated adding that Hamas is serious about seeking understandings "away from the pressure of time and threats."

According to him, the final response "will take into account the interests of the Palestinian people and the strategic constants of the Palestinian cause."

Earlier reports suggested that Trump’s Gaza plan could be revised during consultations in Doha involving representatives of Hamas, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. Asharq News noted that participants in the Qatari talks "do not rule out modifications to the American plan," though it remains unclear which provisions may be subject to change.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Washington emphasizes the initiative is not intended to lead to Israeli occupation or the forced resettlement of Gaza’s residents.

The plan also explicitly states that Hamas will not be allowed to return to power in the Strip. Israel has already expressed its support. On September 30, Trump said the US would give Hamas three to four days to consider the proposals.