Iran boosts offensive potential tenfold since 12-day war with Israel — IRGC

TEHRAN, October 2. /TASS/. Iran’s military has increased its offensive capabilities tenfold since the 12-day war with Israel, Major General Hossein Nejat of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"If the Zionist regime makes the same mistake again (referring to the attack on Iran in June - TASS), our offensive capabilities are already ten times greater than during the 12-day war," Iran’s state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

He added that Iran has also addressed all defense shortcomings identified during the previous conflict.

On June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Iran attacked the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air base in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. The ceasefire took effect on June 24.