EU should not fear Russia, as bloc’s defense spending surpasses Russian outlays — PM

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. There is no reason for European Union (EU) countries to fear Moscow, as the union’s defense expenditures outstrip those of Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen.

According to Orban, all 27 EU member states together allocate more funds for defense than Russia, so they have nothing to be afraid of.

He earlier emphasized that neither Hungary nor the European Union are at war with Russia, and those claiming otherwise are playing a dangerous game that jeopardizes the lives of Europeans.